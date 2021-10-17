Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/17/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625 1
2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508 3
3. Cincinnati 6-0 1497 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1446 5
5. Ohio State 5-1 1305 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1299 7
7. Michigan State 7-0 1158 9
8. Penn State 5-1 1134 8
9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093 12
10. Oregon 5-1 108 10
11. Iowa 6-1 1031 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 826 14
13. Notre Dame 5-1 816 13
14. Kentucky 6-1 763 11
15. Wake Forest 6-0 696 16
16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 15
17. Texas A&M 5-2 580 18
18. North Carolina State 5-1 528 21
19. SMU 6-0 399 23
20. Baylor 6-1 369 NR
21. San Diego State 6-0 334 24
22. Auburn 5-2 315 NR
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 192 NR
24. Clemson 4-2 146 25
25. Texas-San Antonio 7-0 96 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Florida (4-3); No. 19 Arkansas (4-3); No. 20 Brigham Young (5-2); No. 22 Arizona State (5-2).

Others receiving votes: Iowa State (4-2) 38; Utah (4-2) 35; Arkansas (4-3) 31; Florida (4-3) 23; Brigham Young (5-2) 23; Air Force (6-1) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 18; Arizona State (5-2) 18; Purdue (4-2) 16; Houston (5-1) 11; Virginia (5-2) 6; Texas (4-3) 4; LSU (4-3) 2; Fresno State (5-2) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up