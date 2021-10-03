Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 8:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/3/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (63) 5-0 1623 1
2. Georgia (2) 5-0 1562 2
3. iowa 5-0 1429 5
4. Penn State 5-0 1397 6
5. Oklahoma 5-0 1380 4
6. Cincinnati 4-0 1358 8
7. Ohio State 4-1 1172 10
8. Michigan 5-0 1125 14
9. Oregon 4-1 1000 3
10. Brigham Young 5-0 968 15
11. Michigan State 5-0 911 16
12. Oklahoma State 5-0 798 18
13. Notre Dame 4-1 777 7
14. Kentucky 5-0 758 23
15. Coastal Carolina 5-0 699 16
16. Arkansas 4-1 652 11
17. Mississippi 3-1 629 12
18. Florida 3-2 464 9
19. Auburn 4-1 463 22
20. Wake Forest 5-0 441 25
21. Clemson 3-2 288 19
22. North Carolina State 4-1 257 NR
23. Texas 4-1 256 NR
24. SMU 5-0 142 NR
25. Arizona State 4-1 141 NR

Dropped out: No. 13 Texas A&M (3-2); No. 20 UCLA (3-2); No. 21 Fresno State (4-2); No. 24 Baylor (4-1).

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M (3-2) 105; San Diego State (4-0) 103; Baylor (4-1) 40; Pittsburgh (4-1) 34; Iowa State (3-2) 27; Oregon State (4-1) 27; Virginia Tech (3-1) 24; Boston College (4-1) 14; Texas-San Antonio (5-0) 13; Appalachian State (4-1) 11; Fresno State (4-2) 8; Liberty (4-1) 7; Mississippi State (3-2) 6; Maryland (4-1) 5; North Carolina (3-2) 5; Texas Tech (4-1) 2; Western Michigan (4-1) 2; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 1; Nevada (3-1) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up