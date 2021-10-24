Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 1:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/24/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (64) 7-0 1600 1
2. Cincinnati 7-0 1469 3
3. Alabama 7-1 1439 4
4. Oklahoma 8-0 1430 2
5. Ohio State 6-1 1338 5
6. Michigan 7-0 1313 6
7. Michigan State 7-0 1208 7
8. Oregon 6-1 1139 10
9. Mississippi 6-1 1019 12
10. Iowa 6-1 1008 11
11. Notre Dame 6-1 950 13
12. Kentucky 6-1 857 14
13. Wake Forest 7-0 838 15
14. Texas A&M 6-2 736 17
15. Oklahoma State 6-1 684 9
16. SMU 7-0 535 19
17. Penn State 5-2 517 8
18. Baylor 6-1 509 20
19. Pittsburgh 6-1 487 23
20. San Diego State 7-0 431 21
21. Auburn 5-2 418 22
22. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 219 25
23. Iowa State 5-2 190 NR
24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 134 16
25. North Carolina State 5-2 73 18
26. Old Dominion 44-16 434 26
27. South Carolina 34-23 432 27
28. Fairfield 39-5 430 28
29. Louisiana Tech 42-20 427 29
30. CentralMichigan 42-18 425 30

Dropped out: No. 24 Clemson (4-3).

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 42; Brigham Young (6-2) 42; Arkansas (5-3) 41; Houston (6-1) 27; Arizona State (5-2) 27; Virginia (6-2) 23; Oregon State (5-2) 13; Florida (4-3) 13; Fresno State (6-2) 10; Air Force (6-2) 9; Appalachian State (5-2) 5; Texas (4-3) 3; Liberty (6-2) 3; Utah (4-3) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up