USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/24/2021 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/24/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (64) 7-0 1600 1 2. Cincinnati 7-0 1469 3 3. Alabama 7-1 1439 4 4. Oklahoma 8-0 1430 2 5. Ohio State 6-1 1338 5 6. Michigan 7-0 1313 6 7. Michigan State 7-0 1208 7 8. Oregon 6-1 1139 10 9. Mississippi 6-1 1019 12 10. Iowa 6-1 1008 11 11. Notre Dame 6-1 950 13 12. Kentucky 6-1 857 14 13. Wake Forest 7-0 838 15 14. Texas A&M 6-2 736 17 15. Oklahoma State 6-1 684 9 16. SMU 7-0 535 19 17. Penn State 5-2 517 8 18. Baylor 6-1 509 20 19. Pittsburgh 6-1 487 23 20. San Diego State 7-0 431 21 21. Auburn 5-2 418 22 22. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 219 25 23. Iowa State 5-2 190 NR 24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 134 16 25. North Carolina State 5-2 73 18 26. Old Dominion 44-16 434 26 27. South Carolina 34-23 432 27 28. Fairfield 39-5 430 28 29. Louisiana Tech 42-20 427 29 30. CentralMichigan 42-18 425 30

Dropped out: No. 24 Clemson (4-3).

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 42; Brigham Young (6-2) 42; Arkansas (5-3) 41; Houston (6-1) 27; Arizona State (5-2) 27; Virginia (6-2) 23; Oregon State (5-2) 13; Florida (4-3) 13; Fresno State (6-2) 10; Air Force (6-2) 9; Appalachian State (5-2) 5; Texas (4-3) 3; Liberty (6-2) 3; Utah (4-3) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.