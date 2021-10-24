USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/24/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (64)
|7-0
|1600
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|7-0
|1469
|3
|3. Alabama
|7-1
|1439
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|8-0
|1430
|2
|5. Ohio State
|6-1
|1338
|5
|6. Michigan
|7-0
|1313
|6
|7. Michigan State
|7-0
|1208
|7
|8. Oregon
|6-1
|1139
|10
|9. Mississippi
|6-1
|1019
|12
|10. Iowa
|6-1
|1008
|11
|11. Notre Dame
|6-1
|950
|13
|12. Kentucky
|6-1
|857
|14
|13. Wake Forest
|7-0
|838
|15
|14. Texas A&M
|6-2
|736
|17
|15. Oklahoma State
|6-1
|684
|9
|16. SMU
|7-0
|535
|19
|17. Penn State
|5-2
|517
|8
|18. Baylor
|6-1
|509
|20
|19. Pittsburgh
|6-1
|487
|23
|20. San Diego State
|7-0
|431
|21
|21. Auburn
|5-2
|418
|22
|22. Texas-San Antonio
|8-0
|219
|25
|23. Iowa State
|5-2
|190
|NR
|24. Coastal Carolina
|6-1
|134
|16
|25. North Carolina State
|5-2
|73
|18
|26. Old Dominion
|44-16
|434
|26
|27. South Carolina
|34-23
|432
|27
|28. Fairfield
|39-5
|430
|28
|29. Louisiana Tech
|42-20
|427
|29
|30. CentralMichigan
|42-18
|425
|30
Dropped out: No. 24 Clemson (4-3).
Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 42; Brigham Young (6-2) 42; Arkansas (5-3) 41; Houston (6-1) 27; Arizona State (5-2) 27; Virginia (6-2) 23; Oregon State (5-2) 13; Florida (4-3) 13; Fresno State (6-2) 10; Air Force (6-2) 9; Appalachian State (5-2) 5; Texas (4-3) 3; Liberty (6-2) 3; Utah (4-3) 1.
