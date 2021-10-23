Two interceptions lead Indiana State to upset of Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kenton Wilhoit had a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown and Jarrell Jackson added a diving…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kenton Wilhoit had a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown and Jarrell Jackson added a diving pick in the final two minutes to lead Indiana State to a 20-14 victory over South Dakota on Saturday.

The Redbirds (3-4, 1-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had lost three straight games, all to FCS-ranked opponents, but beat the Coyotes, ranked 15th in the coaches poll, with the help of their 10th and 11th interceptions of the season.

Illinois State’s Aidan Bresnahan kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal for the game’s first points and added a 42-yarder as the half ended for a 13-7 edge. Earlier in the second quarter, Cole Mueller scored on a 69-yard run up middle for the Redbirds.

Wilhoit’s pick-6 made it 20-7 early in the third quarter.

Travis Theis’ 5-yard run cut the lead to 20-14 with 11 1/2 minutes to play and the Coyotes began their final possession with 1:42 left only to see it cut short on Jackson’s pick on the first play.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for South Dakota (5-3, 3-2).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.