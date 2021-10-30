Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Strong rushes for 2 TDs, S. Dakota St. tops Youngstown St.

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 6:42 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Pierre Strong rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and South Dakota State cruised past Youngstown State 47-16 on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (6-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll, rebounded from a loss to No. 17 Northern Iowa to remain in the thick of the MVFC race for the postseason.

Chris Oladokun threw for 260 yards and started the game with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zach Heins on South Dakota State’s first possession. Pierre made the lead 14-0 when he scored from the 5-yard line nine plays after a Youngstown State three-and-out.

Amar Johnson and Rudy Voss added rushing touchdowns for the Jackrabbits, who had 293 yards rushing to the Penguins 76. Jaxon Janke made seven catches for 111 yards.

Mitch Davidson completed six of seven passes for 111 yards for the Penguins (2-4, 1-3) with a pair of touchdowns to Bryce Oliver. Oliver made three catches for 78 yards.

