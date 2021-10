MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON OFF Chicago White Sox OFF College football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN…

MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON OFF Chicago White Sox OFF College football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 8 10½ (55) Navy at SOUTH ALABAMA 3½ 3 (50) Georgia Southern Friday Clemson 13 14 (45) at SYRACUSE Marshall 10½ 11 (65½) at NORTH TEXAS at OREGON 14½ 13½ (54) California San Diego St. 8 9½ (41) at SAN JOSE ST. Saturday Florida 10½ 10½ (59) at LSU Nebraska 2½ 3½ (48) at MINNESOTA Michigan St. 3½ 4½ (48½) at INDIANA Tulsa 9 8½ (57) at SOUTH FLORIDA at CINCINNATI 20 20½ (57½) UCF at ARKANSAS 3½ 3½ (53) Auburn at TEXAS 5½ 5½ (59½) Oklahoma St. Texas A&M 8½ 8½ (60½) at MISSOURI at BUFFALO 10½ 9 (57) Ohio at VIRGINIA 11½ 11 (69) Duke Ball St. 2½ 1½ (55½) at E. MICHIGAN at MIAMI (OHIO) 20 19½ (50½) Akron Troy 6 7½ (48) at TEXAS ST. at IOWA 12½ 11½ (43) Purdue at COLORADO 6 6½ (46½) Arizona at GEORGIA 22½ 23½ (44½) Kentucky at NORTH CAROLINA 6 7 (62½) Miami Pittsburgh 3½ 5 (57½) at VIRGINIA TECH Toledo 5 4½ (52½) at CENT. MICHIGAN at BAYLOR 4½ 6 (50½) BYU at N. ILLINOIS 10 9 (46) Bowling Green at W. MICHIGAN 7 6½ (65½) Kent St. Fresno St. 3½ 3½ (54½) at WYOMING UAB 16 16 (43½) at SOUTHERN MISS. W. Kentucky 12½ 12½ (67½) at OLD DOMINION Texas Tech 16½ 16½ (66½) at KANSAS at SOUTH CAROLINA 20 18½ (51) Vanderbilt at UTSA 18½ 18½ (53½) Rice Alabama 17 17½ (57½) at MISSISSIPPI ST. Liberty 32½ 32½ (56½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE Utah St. 7 7 (61½) at UNLV Colorado St. 9½ 10½ (45½) at NEW MEXICO Mississippi 3 3 (82) at TENNESSEE at OKLAHOMA 11½ 13½ (65) TCU Iowa St. 4½ 6½ (51½) at KANSAS ST. Stanford 1 1½ (52½) at WASHINGTON ST. NC State 2 3 (53) at BOSTON COLLEGE at WISCONSIN 13 14 (39) Army at WASHINGTON 1½ 1½ (55½) UCLA at BOISE ST. 6 4 (51) Air Force Louisiana Tech 7½ 7 (55½) at UTEP Arizona St. 1 1 (50½) at UTAH at NEVADA 16 14 (60½) Hawaii NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tampa Bay 6½ 7 (52½) at PHILADELPHIA Sunday Miami 3 3½ (47) at JACKSONVILLE Kansas City 6½ 7 (55½) at WASHINGTON LA Rams 10½ 10½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at INDIANAPOLIS 9½ 9½ (42½) Houston Cincinnati 3½ 3½ (47½) at DETROIT Green Bay 4½ 4½ (45) at CHICAGO at BALTIMORE 3½ 3 (51½) LA Chargers at CAROLINA 1 1 (46) Minnesota at CLEVELAND 3 2½ (50½) Arizona at DENVER 3 3½ (44½) Las Vegas Dallas 3 4 (50½) at NEW ENGLAND at PITTSBURGH 3½ 4½ (42½) Seattle Monday Buffalo 4½ 5½ (54) at TENNESSEE NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -173 Montreal +144 at WASHINGTON -130 NY Rangers +109 at COLORADO -209 Chicago +172 at EDMONTON -175 Vancouver +147 Winnipeg -147 at ANAHEIM +124

