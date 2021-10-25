Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. lift mask mandate? | Hogan says Md. prepared to vaccinate kids | National case trends | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » South Carolina QB Noland…

South Carolina QB Noland to have surgery for torn meniscus

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s graduate assistant coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The team said in a statement Noland would have the procedure Tuesday and be available for the Gamecocks’ next contest against Florida on Nov. 6. South Carolina (4-4, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) is off this week.

Noland turned in his whistle for a spot on the roster in August when starting quarterback Luke Doty sustained a foot injury. Noland started the first three games before Doty took in the middle of South Carolina’s 40-13 loss at Georgia.

Doty started the next four games until he re-injured his foot and Noland entered on the final drive to lead a game-winning TD drive in a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt.

Doty had season-ending surgery on his foot last week. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has said Noland will be the starting quarterback going forward.

Noland has completed 39 of 67 passes for 512 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

With hundreds of pending unfair labor practice complaints, FLRA nominees pledge action

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up