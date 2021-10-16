Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Smith near perfect in…

Smith near perfect in Princeton’s 56-42 win over Brown

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Cole Smith completed 25 of 27 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns and Princeton filled the stat sheet beating Brown 56-42 on Saturday.

Smith’s passing total is the second highest in school history. Meanwhile, Collin Eaddy ran for career-high four touchdowns and gained 130 rushing on 15 carries.

Jacob Birmelin had 175 yards receiving on 11 receptions, Dylan Classi had 146 yards with five catches and a touchdown and Andrei Iosivas 140 yards with six catches and two scores.

Princeton (5-0, 2-0 Ivy League) outgained Brown (1-4, 0-2) in total yards 650-490.

Brown’s EJ Perry threw for five touchdowns and 331 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up