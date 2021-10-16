Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Sluka’s 4 total TDs lead Holy Cross past Georgetown 48-14

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:07 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores in Holy Cross’ 48-14 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

Sluka was 7-of-10 passing for 136 yards, and he carried it 10 times for 92 yards. Marco Siderman added 116 yards passing, completing 11 of 15. Sluka’s 34-yard rushing touchdown made it 41-7.

Peter Oliver and Jordan Fuller also had rushing touchdowns for Holy Cross (4-2, 1-0 Patriot). Liam Anderson’s 39-yard interception return gave Holy Cross a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Pierce Holley and Joseph Brunell each threw an interception for Georgetown (1-4, 0-2).

Holley’s deep pass to a wide open Joshua Tomas went for 58 yards before getting tackled at the half-yard line, setting up the Hoyas’ first touchdown with 6:12 left in the third quarter.

