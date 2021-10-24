Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Self, Gipson lead Stephen F. Austin over Dixie State 37-20

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 12:23 AM

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes and Stephen F. Austin rolled to an 37-20 victory over winless Dixie State on Saturday night.

Self completed 20 of 30 passes for 326 yards and connected with Xavier Gipson for two touchdowns and Chad Aune for one. Gipson finished with eight receptions for 208 yards.

Self’s 60-yard TD pass to Gipson stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 27-10 midway through the third quarter.

Miles Reed added 103 yards rushing on 19 carries and a 1-yard touchdown run for Stephen F. Austin (4-3, 1-2 ASUN-Western Athletic Conference).

Drew Kannely-Robles carried the ball 24 times for 183 yards that included a 47-yard touchdown for Dixie State (0-7, 0-1). Kobe Tracy was 22-of-38 passing for 243 yards with a touchdown and interception.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

