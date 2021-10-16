Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » SE Louisiana, Kelley shred…

SE Louisiana, Kelley shred Houston Baptist in 61-24 win

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 9:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley completed 31-of-38 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat Houston Baptist 61-24 on Saturday.

Kelley completed passes to 13 different receivers and spread his five scores across four recipients. Kelley threw two touchdowns to Austin Mitchell.

The Lions (5-0, 3-1 Southland Conference), ranked 11th in the FCS, reached double-digit point totals in each quarter: 13, 21, 10 and 17. They outgained the Huskies (0-6, 0-3) in total yards 634-295.

Southeastern Louisiana entered the game averaging 556.6 yards and 48.6 points per game while leading the nation in third down conversion percentage (58.1%). The Lions were 8 for 12 on third down.

Orion Olivas threw for three touchdowns for Houston Baptist. The Huskies’s last win was Oct. 3, 2020 when they beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up