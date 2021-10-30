Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Scott leads Nicholls St, past rival Northwestern St. 42-21

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 4:48 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw three touchdowns passes and ran for a score and Nicholls rolled to a 42-21 homecoming win over rival Northwestern State on Saturday.

Collin Guggenheim ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns for the Colonels (4-4, 3-2 Southland Conference), who won their sixth straight in the Louisiana rivalry.

Scott was 18-of-28 passing for 264 yards and rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries.

Scott had all of his touchdowns in the first half. He had a 13-yard pass to Devonta Jason with two minutes to go and then a 16-yarder to Dai’Jean Dixon with 17 seconds left as the Colonels took a 28-14 lead.

Guggenheim had a pair of short touchdown runs to cap long third-quarter drives to break the game open.

Zach Clement threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more for the Demons (1-7, 1-4), accounting for 305 yards.

