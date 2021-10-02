Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » SC State opens big…

SC State opens big lead, holds off Bethune-Cookman 42-35

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donte Anthony and Kendrel Flowers both ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina State built a big lead before holding on for a 42-35 win over Bethune-Cookman in a battle of winless teams on Saturday.

Flowers scored the opening touchdown but Darnell Deas returned the kickoff 95 yards to tie the game. Then the Bulldogs (1-3) scored the next five touchdowns, taking a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats (0-5) scored 28 points in the fourth, including an 88-yard fumble return by Omari Hill-Robinson. Devin Black scored the last touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 45 seconds to play.

South Carolina State piled 577 yards with Corey Fields Jr. passing for 314 yards on 20 of 30 and a touchdown. Anthony rushed for 67 yards and Flowers 65.

Bethune-Cookman had 359 yards with Kahlil Overtin picking up 131 on just eight rushes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up