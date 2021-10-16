Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Samford's Williams makes go-ahead…

Samford’s Williams makes go-ahead field goal with 1:38 left

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Zach Williams kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:38 left and Walker Gliarmis missed a 41-yarder at the buzzer as Samford held off Wofford 27-24 on Saturday.

Gliarmis made a 31-yard field goal to tie it at 24 with 4:43 left.

Jay Stanton rushed 12 times for 130 yards and Liam Welch completed 26-of-41 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 2-2 Southern), which won its seventh straight in the series. Welch also rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Chandler Smith caught seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown for Samford. Montrell Washington had four catches for 69 yards, and Michael Vice also caught a touchdown pass.

Irvin Mulligan rushed 16 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder to get within 24-21, for Wofford (1-5, 0-4). Gliarmis also missed a 40-yarder in the second quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up