Rice’s late FGs send Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 8:06 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nick Rice kicked a pair of field goals in the last two minutes and his 46-yarder as time expired carried Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20 on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech took a 20-17 lead on Marcus Williams’ 7-yard run that ended a five-play, 43-yard drive with 12:01 left to play.

Rice’s 29-yard boot with 1:52 left knotted it at 20, and after forcing the Bulldogs to turn it over on downs, ODU (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) drove 26 yards in five plays to set up Rice’s game-winner.

LaMareon James’ 100-yard kickoff return just before halftime gave the Monarchs a 10-7 lead with 58 seconds before halftime.

Hayden Wolff threw for 149 yards and a touchdown for Old Dominion and Blake Watson ran for 108 yards on 25 carries.

Austin Kendall threw for 253 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-3).

