Rice’s 5th FG gives VMI 34-31 win over Chattanooga in OT

Jerry Rice's fifth field goal, which tied a school record, was a 37-yarder in overtime that gave VMI a 37-34 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Rice’s fourth field goal, a career-long 49-yarder with 41 seconds to play, put VMI up 34-31. But Chattanooga, ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches’ poll, quickly answered with Aaron Sears’ 39-yard field goal with one second remaining.

In OT, the Mocs picked up five yards but Sears pushed a 37-yard field goal attempt wide right. The Keydets also picked up five yards before Rice’s winner, which matched a single-game record dating to 1977.

The Keydets are 4-0 against the Mocs in OT games.

VMI (4-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) had 485 yards with Seth Morgan completing 30 of 42 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Jackson had two touchdown receptions, covering 19 and 29 yards, among his six catches for 140 yards. Korey Bridy had 36 carries for 165 yards.

For the Mocs (2-3, 1-1), Tyrell Price had 122 yards on 17 carries and touchdowns covering 2 and 33 yards. Ailyn Ford scored on runs of 6 and 65 yards as he picked up 118 yards on 17 carries.

