Princeton rides Eaddy down the stretch to beat Columbia

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 6:27 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Collin Eaddy ran for 103 yards and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped send Princeton past Columbia in a 24-7 win on Saturday.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Ivy League) never trailed but needed Eaddy’s scores in the last 8:50 to seal it. With a 10-7 lead, and with second-and-7 at Columbia’s 26-yard line, Cole Smith connected with Carson Bobo on a 23-yard pass to set up Eaddy’s short run and a 10-point advantage.

Princeton held Columbia (2-1, 0-1) to a three-and-out, and with 2:26 remaining, Eaddy broke a tackle in the backfield and then ran 17 yards for a touchdown. A senior, Eaddy has 20 career touchdowns.

Princeton built a 10-0 lead at halftime, the first points coming on Jeffrey Sexton’s career-long 42-yard field goal with 4:47 left in the first quarter.

Later, the Tigers made it 10-0 when Ja’Derris Carr rushed in from the 1-yard line for his first career touchdown. In the third, the Lions’ Joe Greene threw a 19-yard touchdown to Luke Painton to reduce the deficit.

Greene threw for 171 yards.

