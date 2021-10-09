Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Princeton rallies to edge Monmouth 31-28 with late FG

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 4:48 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jeffrey Sexton kicked a 35-yard field goal into the wind with 10 seconds left and Princeton defeated its instate rival Monmouth 31-28 on Saturday.

The Tigers trailed 21-6 midway through the third quarter before rallying for a 28-21 lead, only to have Anthony Budd’s 22-yard interception return tie the game with 2:53 to go.

Princeton started on its 25 and converted twice on fourth down before Sexton’s kick.

Collin Eaddy converted one of the fourth downs and also had three short scoring runs in the second half. Sexton also had field goals of 21- and 46-yards in the first half.

Cole Smith was 27 of 41 for Princeton (4-0) for 282 yards with a two-point conversion pass to tie the game and an 18-yard strike on fourth-and-6 from the Monmouth 39.

Tony Muskett, 25-of-34 for 181 yards, threw a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Hawks (3-3).

