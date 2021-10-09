Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Perrantes, Duquesne survive Bryant Hail Mary pass 39-34

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 4:23 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and led the game-winning drive in the final two minutes as Duquesne battled past Bryant 39-34 on Saturday.

The Dukes then survived a Hail Mary pass from Bryant that was completed but, after review, was ruled just short of a touchdown.

Duquesne (4-1, 2-0 Northeast Conference) had fallen behind 34-33 after consecutive Bryant touchdowns but Perrantes, who completed 29 of 41 passes for 316 yards, rallied the Dukes with a 75-yard drive including a 26-yard touchdown dart to Davie Henderson with 31 seconds remaining.

Zevi Eckhaus led back-to-back scoring drives for Bryant (3-3, 1-1) deep in the fourth quarter — with Daniel Adeboboye scoring each — as Bryant rallied briefly into a 34-33 lead with just under two minutes left.

Eckhaus, who was 25-of-44 passing for 311 yards and two touchdowns, threw to nine receivers without an interception. His game-ending 45-yard heave to David Zorilla was completed at the 1. Officials ruled he didn’t break the plane of the goal line.

Zorilla caught five passes for a career-high 115 yards, Fabrice Mukendi gained a career-high 111 yards rushing for Bryant.

