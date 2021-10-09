Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Patterson leads North Dakota…

Patterson leads North Dakota State past Northern Iowa 34-20

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quincy Patterson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as North Dakota State powered past Northern Iowa 34-20 in a showdown of Missouri Valley Football Conference powers on Saturday.

Leading 13-10 at halftime, Patterson stretched the Bison lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. He scored on a keeper from the 4 and later rolled out for a 3-yard toss to Noah Gindorff as North Dakota State (5-0. 2-0) pushed its lead to 27-10.

Christian Watson had 163 yards on five catches for the Bison, including an 85-yarder from Patterson for the first touchdown of the game — a one-play drive.

The Bison, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-1), ranked No. 12, fought into a 10-10 with three minutes left in the first half.

A Jake Reinholz 22-yard field goal gave NDSU a 13-10 lead at the break.

Theo Day was 12-of-31 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, but was sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards. Isaiah Weston caught five passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up