Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Patterson, defense help N.…

Patterson, defense help N. Dakota St. beat Illinois St. 20-0

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Quincy Patterson threw a touchdown pass and the North Dakota State defense allowed just 99 total yards as the Bison beat Illinois State 20-0 on Saturday.

Patterson was 13-of-22 passing for 124 yards with two interceptions and added 100 yards rushing on 18 carries. Linebacker Jasir Cox had two interceptions and Eli Mostaert had three sacks for North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference).

Patterson hit Christian Watson for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 4:55 left in the first quarter and the Bison, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed. Jake Reinholz made a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the first half and kicked a 24-yarder to make it 13-0 with 5:41 left in the game.

Two plays from scrimmage later, Cox picked off a pass in Illinois State territory that eventually led to a 7-yard touchdown run by TaMerik Williams that capped the scoring with 2:37 remaining.

Illinois State (2-4, 0-3) crossed midfield just three times and got no than the NDSU 29.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up