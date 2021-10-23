Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Pappas rallies Morehead State…

Pappas rallies Morehead State to 27-24 win over Marist

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns, rallying the Eagles past Marist 27-24 on Saturday.

The Eagles (5-2, 4-0) won their fourth straight game and remained unbeaten atop the Pioneer Football League with Davidson. They are off to their first 4-0 start in league play since 2002.

Pappas, who was 32-of-52 passing, threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, an 18-yarder to Matt DeBlaiso and a 25-yarder to Matt Guilfoil, the latter giving the Eagles a 27-24 lead with just over a minute remaining. The winning drive included a first-down conversion on fourth-and-11 on a Pappas pass.

B.J. Byrd led the Eagles with 113 yards receiving on 11 catches, including a touchdown.

Austin Day threw for 202 yards including a touchdown and an interception for the Red Foxes (3-3, 3-1), who had a three-game win streak snapped.

Morehead State more than doubled Marist’s first-half yards on offense but led only 13-10 at the break.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up