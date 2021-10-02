Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Ole Miss No. 2 receiver Mingo out for game with No. 1 Bama

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 3:27 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo didn’t dress out for the game with No. 1 Alabama.

The 12th-ranked Rebels’ No. 2 receiver was wearing shorts during pregame warmups Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with a boot on his left foot. An Ole Miss spokesman said coach Lane Kiffin would address his injury after the game.

Mingo has 15 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games. He had been part of a strong 1-2 receiving threat with Dontario Drummond.

The Rebels came into the league leading the nation in total yards and points per game.

