North Dakota uses trick plays to beat Western Illinois 34-10

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 6:33 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw one touchdown pass and North Dakota added two more scores off trick plays as the Fighting Hawks rolled to a 34-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Schuster was 21 of 32 for 274 yards that included an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brock Boltmann early in the third quarter. Later in the third, quarterback Quincy Vaughn handed the ball to Boltmann, who tossed back to Vaughn for a 15-yard score to give North Dakota (3-4 1-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 31-10 lead.

Fighting Hawks’ receiver Jake Richter was handed the ball on a reverse and then threw to a wide-open Bo Belquist for a 45-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Belquist made eight catches for 142 yards.

Otis Weah had 18 carries for 125 yards and a 5-yard TD run for the Hawks. Gaven Ziebarth added 15 carries for 110 yards.

Connor Sampson completed 25 of 38 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions for Western Illinois (1-7, 1-4).

