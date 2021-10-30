Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
North Dakota State takes down Indiana State to reach 8-0

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 7:31 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for three touchdowns, Kobe Johnson set a program record with a 97-yard run and second-ranked North Dakota State beat Indiana State 44-2 on Saturday.

Logan McCormick recovered a fumble by Zach Larkin on Indiana State’s second play from scrimmage, and Jake Reinholz kicked a 43-yard field goal four plays later for a 10-0 lead.

Johnson’s 97-yard touchdown run made it 23-0 early in the second quarter and Cole Payton’s 18-yard run increased it to 44-0 in the fourth. Johnson made a move near the goal line and broke free down the left side and outran two defenders.

Miller was 10 of 14 for 179 yards with one interception and Johnson rushed for 155 yards on five carries for North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference Football). TaMerik Williams joined Payton and Johnson with touchdown rushes. Redshirt freshman Marques Sigle intercepted his first pass in the fourth quarter.

North Dakota State outgained Indiana State 480-275. The Bison face South Dakota State next Saturday.

Kurtis Wilderman was 13 of 25 for 121 with an interception for Indiana State (4-5, 2-4). Peterson Kerlegrand had 89 yards rushing and Dante Hendrix 87 yards receiving.

___

