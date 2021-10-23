Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
No. 5 FCS Villanova downs Rhode Island 44-0

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 8:42 PM

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw for two touchdowns and Jalen Jackson ran for two scores and FCS fifth-ranked Villanova beat Rhode Island 44-0 on Saturday.

It was Villanova’s (6-1, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) first shutout since a 31-0 win over Maine on Oct. 7, 2017.

Jackson ran for 104 yards on 12 carries and DeeWil Barlee, a junior, ran 19 times for 99 yards to surpass 1,000-career rushing yards.

Justice Antrum ran for 60 yards on nine carries for No. 18 Rhode Island (5-2, 3-2), which now has dropped back-to-back contests following a five-game win streak to start the season.

Antrum ran for more yards than quarterbacks Brandon Robinson and Kasim Hill combined to throw for (58).

Prior to Saturday, the Rams were last shutout on Oct. 8, 2016, also at Villanova, 35-0.

