No. 20 Florida looking to make it 8 straight against Vandy

Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) at No. 20 Florida (3-2, 1-2), Saturday at Noon EDT (SEC Network).

Line: Florida by 38 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida leads 42-10-2, including wins in 29 of the last 30.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida tries to regroup after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky that essentially knocked the Gators out of contention in the SEC’s Eastern Division. Vanderbilt has dropped 14 consecutive conference games.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt’s woeful pass rush – the Commodores have just three sacks, which is tied for 126th in the nation – against Florida QB Emory Jones. The Gators have allowed just three sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: WR Will Sheppard averages 5.4 catches a game, which ranks 45th nationally. He is a key outlet for QB Ken Seals and had 119 yards receiving last week against UConn.

Florida: Maybe, just maybe, this game will mark the full return of Florida backup QB Anthony Richardson. Richardson played just six snaps last week against Kentucky, leaving many to wonder whether he could have made a difference in a close loss. Richardson has been dealing with a strained right hamstring for a month.

FACTS & FIGURES

Vanderbilt’s last SEC win was Oct. 19, 2019, against Missouri. Vanderbilt hasn’t won a SEC road game since Oct. 27, 2018, at Arkansas. … Vanderbilt’s three losses have been by an average of 33.7 points. … Vanderbilt has been outscored 51-9 in the second halves of games. … The Gators have won seven in a row in the series, last losing to Vandy in the Swamp in 2013. … Eight former Florida standouts who won Olympic medals in Tokyo will serve as honorary “Mr. Two Bits” before the game. The group: Caeleb Dressel (swimming), Bobby Finke (swimming), Natalie Hinds (swimming), Kieran Smith (swimming), Grant Holloway (track), Taylor Manson (track), Mark Kolozsvary (baseball), and Aubree Munro (softball).

