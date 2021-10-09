No. 17 Mississippi holds on to beat No. 13 Arkansas 52-51

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sam Williams and Tavius Robinson pressured Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sam Williams and Tavius Robinson pressured Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion and No. 17 Mississippi held on for a wild 52-51 victory Saturday against the 13th-ranked Razorbacks after allowing a touchdown in the final play of regulation.

Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Warren Thompson as time expired to pull within a point and decided to go for the win.

Jefferson rolled right and under extended pressure from Williams and Robinson, overthrew Treylon Burks in the end zone.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) took the lead with 1:07 remaining as Matt Corral threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders, accompanied by a soaring clipboard flip by a trailing coach Lane Kiffin, racing down the home sideline.

Arkansas answered with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to set up the decisive 2-point play.

The frantic final two minutes capped an overwhelming offensive performance by both teams with 1,287 total yards and 14 touchdowns. Corral accounted for four touchdowns, two on runs of 5 and 7 yards and passed 14 of 21 for 287 yards.

Sanders had two receptions for 127 yards while Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner rushed for 111 and 110 yards, respectively.

Jefferson accounted for six touchdowns, was 25 of 35 passing for 326 yards and added touchdown runs of 5, 6 and 10 yards. Burks had seven receptions for 136 yards and Raheim Sanders rushed 17 times for 139 yards as the Razorbacks had 676 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: Jefferson was brilliant and the Razorbacks showed no ill effects from last week’s loss at No. 2 Georgia. But the defense gave up 324 yards rushing yards, including two late long touchdown runs by Conner.

The top-loaded schedule eases a bit after next week, which should allow the Razorbacks an opportunity to regroup for a November run that includes a road date at No. 1 Alabama.

Ole Miss: Any questions regarding the ability of the Rebels to respond after a disappointing road loss to Alabama were answered. Corral, after throwing six interceptions in last year’s loss, directed an offense that never trailed in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The win should provide a bump up for the No. 17 Rebels, but moving to the Top 10 would be unlikely. Despite the degree of difficulty and heart breaking finish, No. 13 Arkansas will be hard pressed to remain in the Top 15 after consecutive road losses.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks return home to face No. 18 Auburn.

Ole Miss: The Rebels visit Tennessee on Saturday.

