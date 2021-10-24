Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Nicholls drubs Houston Baptist…

Nicholls drubs Houston Baptist as Scott has huge 1st quarter

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 12:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. rushed for 135 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter to get Nicholls started toward a 44-14 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Scott finished with 214 yards passing and 161 yards on the ground. Freshman Collin Guggenheim had his first 100-yard rushing game, gaining 123 yards on 22 carries. The Colonels finished with 572 total yards — 347 rushing and 225 passing.

Tyreke Boyd had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Colonels (3-4, 2-2 Southland).

Houston Baptist (0-7, 0-4) managed just 157 yards. Orion Olivas was 21-of-43 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Tyson Thompson returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up