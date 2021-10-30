Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Muskett passes, runs Monmouth…

Muskett passes, runs Monmouth past N.C. A&T 35-16

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for 246 yards and a pair of scores and Monmouth never trailed in a 35-16 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

With the win, the Hawks (5-3, 4-0) remain atop the Big South conference standing with Kennesaw State.

Muskett threw a 12-yard score to Joey Aldarelli with 8:37 left in the first quarter, and then threw a 29-yard score to Lonnie Moore with 1:35 left in the first.

The Aggies closed within 14-7 on Jah-Maine Martin’s 3-yard scoring run, and later, within 21-16 following a safety and Jalen Fowler’s 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Dobson just before halftime.

But Muskett’s 1-yard scoring run late in third made it a 12-point contest and North Carolina A&T (3-5, 2-3) never recovered.

Fowler threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and Martin gained 97 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up