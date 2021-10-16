Murray State rallies past Southeast Missouri St, wins 32-31

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon pulled in a 16-yard touchdown pass to ignite a fourth-quarter comeback, then set…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon pulled in a 16-yard touchdown pass to ignite a fourth-quarter comeback, then set up the game-winning field goal with a 21-yard catch in the final minute as Murray State came from 15 points down in the final period to beat Southeast Missouri State, 32-31 in an Ohio Valley Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

Geno Hess ran for two touchdowns and CJ Ogbonna ran for a score and threw 26 yards to Zack Smith to put the Redhawks up 31-16 after three quarters.

DJ Williams hit Witherspoon to cap a six-play, 84-yard drive to start the final period, then Malik Honeycutt returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown to pull the Racers within 31-29.

After forcing a punt, Murray State (3-3, 2-1) got the ball back at its own 35 with 1:05 left. Williams scrambled 10 yards and a first down, then hit Witherspoon, who vaulted a defender to reach the Southeast Missouri State 34. Williams ran to the Redhawks 20 and Aaron Baum converted a 35-yard field goal as time expired for the win.

Williams was 15-of-29 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown and carried 13 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Racers. Witherspoon ran 23 times for 81 yards and caught four passes for 56 more.

Hess finished with 176 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Southeast Missouri State (2-5, 2-2).

