Montana State edges Weber State 13-7 in defensive battle

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Freshman kicker Blake Glessner’s two field goals in the third quarter made the difference in a defense-heavy contest as Montana State edged Weber State 13-7 Friday night.

Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference) played catchup after Weber State (2-4, 1-2) jumped ahead on the game-opening drive. The Bobcats, ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll, knotted the score at 7-7 just before halftime when Matthew McKay scored on a 1-yard keeper to tie the game. Glessner added third-quarter field goals of 46 and 32 yards in the third quarter.

After Glessner’s second field goal, the Bobcats and Wildcats ground against each other, trading eight punts and three turnovers on downs on the next 11 possessions until Montana State got the ball one last time with less than 90 seconds left.

McKay scrambled to his right for a critical first down with 1:15 to go, allowing the Bobcats to run out the clock.

Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy had two solo sacks and two assists, including a crucial drop of Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron on third-and-long with less than two minutes left in the game.

The 18th-ranked Wildcats drove 97 yards to score on the game-opening drive, taking a 7-0 lead when Josh Davis ran in from the 9. Davis gained 53 yards in the game, Barron competed 16 of 29 passes for 215 yards but was sacked four times.

McKay went 12-of-19 passing for 76 yards and was sacked twice. Isaiah Ifanse carried 25 times for 83 yards.

Montana State sits atop the Big Sky standings along with second-ranked Eastern Washington (6-0, 3-0). The teams meet Nov. 6 at EWU.

