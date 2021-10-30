Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Montana holds off Southern…

Montana holds off Southern Utah 20-19

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Marcus Welknel blocked a field goal attempt with 3:06 to play, Justin Ford returned an interception for a touchdown and Montana escaped with a 20-19 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

The underdog Thunderbirds led most of the way, answering quickly each time the Grizzlies grabbed a lead after a missed extra point put Southern Utah’s early lead at 9-0.

Montana (6-2, 3-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 11 in the FCS coaches poll, capped the scoring with a 30-yard Kevin Macias field goal early in the fourth quarter. This time Southern Utah (1-8, 0-6) didn’t answer, even though the Grizzlies gave the Thunderbirds chances with an interception and fumble.

Ford’s pick-6, his sixth-straight game with an interception, gave Montana a 10-9 lead but a 60-yard connection from Justin Miller to Brandon Schenks made it 16-10 for the Thunderbirds at the half.

In the third quarter, the Griz scored on a 24-yard pass from Kris Brown to Cole Grossman but Southern Utah responded with a long drive and a 30-yard field goal.

Montana had four turnovers and 12 penalties for 125 yards. Veteran quarterback Cam Humphrey, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury, returned on the third UM possession and finished out the first half. He did not not play in the second half after reinjuring the ankle.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up