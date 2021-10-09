Mercer breaks open late tie, tops Western Carolina 34-24

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Folser kicked a program-record 51-yard field goal, Fred Davis added a 1-yard touchdown run —…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Folser kicked a program-record 51-yard field goal, Fred Davis added a 1-yard touchdown run — both in the fourth quarter — and Mercer broke open a tied game to defeat Western Carolina 34-24 on Saturday.

Davis carried 26 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Mercer (4-1, 3-0 Southern Conference). Brandon Marshall picked up 91 yards rushing for the Bears, who gained 231 yards on the ground.

Fred Payton completed 10 of 20 passes for 114 yards for Mercer, which is off to its best start in the SoCon.

Carlos Davis was 18-for-32 passing for 221 yards with a touchdown for Western Carolina (0-6, 0-3) and kept the Catamounts close for much of the game. His 36-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Benjamin, followed by Richard McCollum’s 24-yard field goal, knotted the score at 24-24.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.