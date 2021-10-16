Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Mayer throws 3 TD passes, Miami of Ohio beats Akron 34-21

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 6:06 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — AJ Mayer threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter as Miami of Ohio jumped out early and beat Akron 34-21 on Saturday.

Miami (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) has won its last 12 home games and five straight against Akron (2-5, 1-2).

Mayer was 19 of 27 for 229 yards passing that including a 57-yard TD throw to Jack Sorenson and 23-yarder to Andrew Homer. Mayer’s 7-yarder to Homer stretched Miami’s lead to 34-7 late in the third quarter.

Sorenson finished with five receptions for 113 yards. Keyon Mozee had a 46-yard touchdown run and Jaylon Bester ran for a 5-yard score for the Redhawks.

Zach Gibson was 24-of-38 passing and threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Zips. Konata Mumpfield caught 10 passes for 109 yards.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

