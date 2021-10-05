Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Maryland's Demus out for…

Maryland’s Demus out for the season with knee injury

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 1:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland receiver Dontay Demus is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, a blow to one of the Big Ten’s top passing offenses.

Coach Michael Locksley updated Demus’ status Tuesday. Demus leads the Big Ten with 507 yards receiving on the season, but he was injured returning a kickoff in Friday’s 51-14 loss to Iowa.

The Terrapins play at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. Maryland does have productive depth at receiver. Rakim Jarrett (276 yards, four TDs) and Jeshaun Jones (218 yards) also rank in the top 25 in the Big Ten in yards receiving.

Maryland is averaging 317.4 yards passing per game, the second-best mark in the league behind Ohio State.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

Lawmakers directing ire at VA over another struggling IT project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up