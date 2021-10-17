Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » College Football » LSU and football coach…

LSU and football coach Ed Orgeron agree to part ways after the season, 21 months after national championship

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 7:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU and football coach Ed Orgeron agree to part ways after the season, 21 months after national championship.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up