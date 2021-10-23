Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Long Island University gets first win of season, tops CCSU

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 3:05 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Camden Orth passed for two touchdowns, Paul Inzerillo made three field goals and Long Island University beat Central Connecticut 30-13 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.

CCSU pulled within 23-13 with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter, but LIU answered with a 12-play, 76-yard drive capped by Kevin Wilson’s 23-yard run. The drive took six-plus minutes off the clock.

Orth was 14 of 26 for 146 yards for Long Island (1-5, 1-2 Northeast Conference). Wilson finished with 32 yards on four carries.

Long Island turned it over on its first two drives, but took a 10-6 lead in the second quarter on Orth’s 8-yard connection with Derick Eugene.

Inzerillo’s long of 47 yards gave LIU a 16-6 lead, and Orth’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Owen Glascoe made it 23-6 late in the third.

Shon Mitchell was 20 of 38 for 201 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Central Connecticut (1-6, 1-2). Tyshaun James caught six passes for 113 yards and a score.

