Little’s 3 TDs send Missouri St. past Illinois St. 41-20

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 7:25 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tobias Little ran for three touchdowns, Jason Shelley threw for 319 yards and two scores and Missouri State beat Illinois State 41-20 on Saturday.

Little had a pair of 2-yard scores in the second quarter and a 5-yard score near the midway point of the third when the Bears (3-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) began to take control.

Little’s first 2-yard touchdown dive put Missouri State up 14-13 before Jackson Waring threw a 75-yard touchdown to Jabari Khepera 14 seconds later. His second touchdown run with 3:16 left before halftime put the Bears in front to stay.

Waring threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns but also was intercepted three times. Khepera caught five passes for 107 yards for Illinois State (2-3, 0-2).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

