Lafayette rides stout defense to 27-0 victory over Bucknell

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Lafayette had three different players run for touchdowns and the defense surrendered only 169 yards as the Leopards breezed to a 27-0 victory over Bucknell in the Bison’s Patriot League opener on Saturday.

Joe Gillette started the scoring for the Leopards (2-4, 1-1) with a 7-yard TD run midway through the first quarter. Selwyn Simpson scored on a 7-yard run at the 11:38 mark of the second quarter for a 14-0 lead and Michael Hayes added a 5-yard TD run just over 6 minutes later to make it 21-0 at halftime. Micah Pettit kicked a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 49-yarder in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Hayes and Simpson each ran for 74 yards, while Gillette added 50 for Lafayette. Ah-Shaun Davis completed 11 of 18 passes for 122 yards.

Bucknell (1-4, 0-1) finished with 89 yards rushing and 80 yards passing in getting shut out for the second time this season. The Bison have scored nine total points in their four losses and just 30 points on the season.

