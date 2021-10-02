Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Johnson, defense help James…

Johnson, defense help James Madison avoid upset to NH 23-21

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw three touchdown passes and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey intercepted a pass with 1:45 to play as James Madison, the second-ranked FCS team, held off New Hampshire 23-21 on Saturday.

The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) led 17-7 at halftime as Johnson hit Reggie Brown for a touchdown in the closing seconds. However Randall Harris picked of Johnson in the opening minutes of the third quarter and returned it 18 yards for the Wildcats (3-2, 2-1).

Then New Hampshire took the lead, 21-17, when Bret Edwards found Brian Espanet for an 8-yard score after the Dukes lost a fumble.

The James Madison defense took over from there and the Dukes finally put together a winning drive. Johnson’s second TD pass to Kris Thornton capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive for a 23-21 lead with 8:20 to go.

Johnson had 273 yards on 33-of-44 passing with Thornton catching 12 balls for 112. The Dukes had 432 yards of offense.

After their last touchdown, the Wildcats had three punts but still had a chance to win despite just 162 yards of offense before the interception near mid-field.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up