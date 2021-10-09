Jester, Gibson lead Akron past Bowling Green 35-20

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Blake Hester ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Zach Gibson threw three third-quarter…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Blake Hester ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Zach Gibson threw three third-quarter touchdowns to rally Akron to a 35-20 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Gibson, who played briefly in one previous game, went 14 of 15 for 177 yards after taking over for injured starter Kato Nelson.

Hester’s first touchdown pulled Akron (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) within 13-7 at the half. In the third quarter Gibson completed three straight drives with touchdown passes to Konata Mumpfield for 1 and 9 yards and Nik Ognenovic for 21.

Then Hester, who had 106 yards and no touchdowns entering the game, capped a 91-yard drive with a 37-yard burst up the middle, making it 34-13.

The Zips, who had been outscored 58-7 in the third quarter this season, beat the Falcons in consecutive years for the first time since 2005-06. They piled up 387 yards after being minus-14 after their first four drives. Mumpfield had six catches for 106 yards.

The Falcons (2-4, 0-2) entered the game allowing just 94 yards a game through the air. Matt McDonald was 21 of 35 for 257 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Tyrone Broden made four catches for 111 yards.

