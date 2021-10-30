Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Jackson's 47-yard FG lifts…

Jackson’s 47-yard FG lifts Southern over Alcorn State 38-35

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 10:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Luke Jackson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lift Southern to a 38-35 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday night.

Alcorn State’s Felix Harper tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to CJ Bolar that tied the game 35-35 with about a minute left. On the ensuing series, Glendon McDaniel completed 4 of 5 passes to set up Jackson’s game-winning kick.

McDaniel was 20-of-34 passing for 258 yards and threw one touchdown pass. Jerodd Sims added 74 yards rushing on 22 carries that included three short-yardage touchdown runs for Southern (4-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Harper threw for 206 yards and four touchdown passes to lead Alcorn State (5-3, 4-1). Each of Bolar’s two catches were for scores. Niko Duffey added 128 yards rushing with a 7-yard touchdown run.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up