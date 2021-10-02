Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Incarnate Word holds off Northwestern State late, 38-27

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 11:15 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns, and Incarnate Word held off a late rally to earn its fourth straight win, 38-27 over Northwestern State in a Southland Conference game on Saturday night.

Ward tossed a short pass to C.J. Hardy less than a minute into the game, and Marcus Cooper raced 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 after one quarter. Ward added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hardy and a 54-yard strike to Kevin Brown that put the Cardinals (4-1, 2-0) up 28-13 at intermission.

Ward was 25-of-37 passing but was picked off twice. Brown carried 15 times for 81 yards, and he caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Cooper carried eight times for 64 yards and two scores.

Kaleb Fletcher was 36-of-48 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northwestern State (0-4, 0-1).

