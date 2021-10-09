Howard’s late TD helps Texas Southern beat Southern 35-31

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacorey Howard ran for three touchdowns, including a 4-yard score with 39 seconds to play, and…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacorey Howard ran for three touchdowns, including a 4-yard score with 39 seconds to play, and Texas Southern beat Southern 35-31 on Saturday night at Global Life Park in the Arlington Football Showdown.

Freshman Andrew Body was 28-of-35 passing for 338 yards and added 16 carries for 85 yards for Texas Southern. LaDarius Owens had 59 yards rushing and two TDs on five carries.

TSU (2-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) beat the Jaguars for the first time since 2011.

Devon Benn had 151 yards rushing and a score to lead Southern (2-3, 1-1). Kobe Dillion ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Marquis McClain scored on a 65-yard run. Glendon McDaniel was 20-of-29 passing for 207 yards with an interception and his 2-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter gave the Jaguars a 31-28 lead.

