Hickbottom sends Tennessee State past Murray State 27-21

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 10:28 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geremy Hickbottom ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries — adding a TD pass — and Tennessee State rallied after blowing a 21-point lead to beat Murray State 27-21 in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday.

Hickbottom’s 8-yard TD run with 3:50 left in the second quarter was the only score in the first half. Hickbottom had a 65-yard scoring run before connecting with Josh Trueheart for a 24-yard TD and a 21-0 lead for the Tigers (5-3, 3-1) with 8:04 left in the third quarter. Preston Rice got the Racers (3-5, 0-3) untracked with a 6-yard TD run with 2:09 remaining in the quarter to cut their deficit to 21-7. Damonta Witherspoon scored on a 4-yard run and Rice connected with LaMarte Brooks for a 54-yard TD on first down to knot the score at 21 with 4:30 left in the game.

Hickbottom’s game-winning score came on a 7-yard run with 1:41 remaining, capping an eight-play, 62-yard drive. Hickbottom completed 17 of 29 passes for 159 yards. Devon Starling rushed 14 times for 81 yards.

Price and starter DJ Williams combined to complete 13 of 30 passes for 193 yards for Murray State. Witherspoon ran for 124 yards on 26 totes.

