Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Hastings, Gilliam lead UC…

Hastings, Gilliam lead UC Davis over Cal Poly 24-13

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jr. Gilliam had 109 yards rushing and a score and FCS No. 10-ranked UC Davis beat Cal Poly 24-13 on Saturday night.

The Aggies’ win, coupled with Eastern Washington’s 35-34 loss at home against Weber State, puts UC Davis and EWU into a tie for third place in the Big Sky Conference.

Hastings’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Carson Crawford finished a nine-play, 74-yard drive with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter that capped the scoring.

Hastings also had a 9-yard TD pass to C.J. Hutton late in the second that gave UC Davis (7-1, 4-1) a 10-7 lead at the break. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 210 yards. Gilliam carried the ball 24 times that included a 30-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Spencer Brasch threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Evan Burkhart in the second quarter for Cal Poly (1-6, 0-4). Matt Hoffman kicked field goals from 26 and 28 yards to pull the Mustangs to 17-13 with 7:15 remaining in the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up