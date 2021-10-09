Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Harvard continues perfect start downing Cornell 24-10

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 4:48 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Shampklin ran for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Harvard beat Cornell 24-10 on Saturday.

After SK Howard ran for a 24-yard score to give Cornell a 7-3 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter, Shampklin crashed in from a yard out to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly five minutes to start the second half.

After Cornell’s Scott Lees 33-yard field goal tied it at 10-all with 5:27 before the end of the third, on Harvard’s (4-0, 2-0 Ivy League) next play from scrimmage, Charlie Dean threw a 75-yard score to B.J. Watson.

Shampklin sealed it with a 35-yard scoring run with 1:47 left to play.

Richie Kenney threw for 196 yards for Cornell (0-4, 0-2).

