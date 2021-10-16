Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Harvard, Borguet trample Lafayette 30-3

Harvard, Borguet trample Lafayette 30-3

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:04 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Borguet ran for 169 yards on 22 carries and scored twice and Harvard beat Lafayette 30-3 on Saturday.

The Crimson (5-0) scored 10 points in each of the first three quarters against the Patriot League Leopards (2-5). Alex Washington had two interceptions for the Crimson.

Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 182 yards for Lafayette with two interceptions.

Harvard leads the series 18-3 and has gone 15-2 against the Leopards under head coach Tim Murphy since 1994. Harvard has won seven straight against Lafayette, and is 11-2 all-time against the Leopards in Cambridge.

Entering the weekend, Harvard was one of eight undefeated teams in the FCS, joining Dartmouth, East Tennessee State, Eastern Washington, North Dakota State, Princeton, Rhode Island and Sam Houston State.

