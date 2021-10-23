Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Grant helps Sacred Heart pull away from Duquesne 31-13

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 3:55 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Grant carried it 34 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns and Sacred Heart controlled the second half en route to a 31-13 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

The Pioneers (5-3, 3-1 Northeast Conference) took a 14-13 lead in the third quarter when Grant went up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown. He capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the fourth.

The Dukes (4-2, 2-1), who entered as the last unbeaten team in the league, led 13-7 at the half but did not pick up a first down in the second half and had 24 yards of offense.

Sacred Heart had 17 of its 28 first downs in the second half and 213 of its 416 yards of total offense.

Garrett Owens ran for 113 yards and scored Duquesne’s only touchdown.

